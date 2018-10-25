Obituary: William “Willlie” David Turner, 46, of Newhope

William “Willie” David Turner, age 46, of Newhope, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

He was born on Aug. 7, 1972, in West Memphis, the son of Wallace Dean Turner and Lee Ann Evans Turner. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, C. E. and Maxine Evans, and Virgil and Bertha Turner; his uncle, Waymon Turner; and his aunt, Noema Hoskins.

He was a graduate of Whittier Community School in Whittier, Alaska, and Alaska Vocational Technical School in Anchorage, where he obtained his master mechanic degree. He was a computer whiz, enjoyed playing video games and had a natural talent for taking things apart and “sometimes” putting them back together.

Willie had an outgoing personality with a dry sense of humor, and was always kind to anyone he met. He was a member of Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church and had a deep love for animals, especially his beloved yellow lab, Buddy B, and cat, Velcro.

He is survived by: his parents, Wallace and Lee Ann Turner of Newhope; one brother, Walter Turner of Ossian, Ind.; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Lydia Kompkoff, and Linda and Shawn Tolman, all of Dierks; two nephews, Donald Kompkoff and Jeff Kompkoff; three nieces, Kyla Kompkoff, Erin Tolman and Lisa Tolman; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and a host of friends.

Services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in the Holly Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Dierks with Bro. Clyde Mitchell officiating.

Visitation was Thursday, 6-8 p.m. in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood. Interment followed in the Bear Creek Cemetery in Kirby. Pallbearers were Shawn Tolman, Walter Turner, Jeff Kompkoff, Ronnie Bailey, Brian Cargile and Willard Turner.

