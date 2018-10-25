Obituary: Velda Holt, 67, of Murfreesboro

Velda Holt, age 67 of Murfreesboro died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

She was born May 26, 1951 to the late Ruby Mae Howard and Lavell Keys.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Holt and a brother, Jimmy Keys.

She was a nurse and worked at Pike County Memorial Hospital for more than 36 years before joining home health.

Survivors include: two daughters, Crystal Funderburg and husband, Jon, of Santa Fe, N.M., and Beth Anderson and husband, Ricky, of Murfreesboro; a brother, Roger Keys of Murfreesboro; also, a grandchild.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 at the Harvest Time Assembly church with Jon Funderburg officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

