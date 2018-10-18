Obituary: Valton Ray Schooley, 79, of Murfreesboro

Valton Ray Schooley, 79, of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 in Hot Springs. He was born Jan. 14, 1939, the son of the late Therman Otis “Boy” and Ruby Jeanette Smith Schooley.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Schooley, Mona Lisa Schooley, Sherry Copeland, Elaine Boone, and Helen Bagley.

Survivors include: his wife, Teresa Schooley of Murfreesboro; children, Steve Schooley, Sheila Tollett, Stan Schooley, and Clint Schooley, all of Nashville; one step-son, Kendall Cox of Murfreesboro; sisters Betty Jamison of Dierks and Linda Rodgers of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. until service time at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro with Tommy Mounts officiating. Burial followed in Columbus Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...