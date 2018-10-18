Obituary: Sammy F. Jackson, 83, of Mineral Springs

Sammy F. Jackson, age 83 of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Oct. 10, 2018 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Aug. 15, 1935, to the late Ella Vea Williams and Jeff Jackson in Murfreesboro, Ark.

Mr. Jackson was a member of the United Methodist Church. He devoted his time and energy for many years to public education as an educator, teacher and district treasurer.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter, Shantel Stewart, and niece, Linda Privitt.

Survivors include: his wife of 49 years, Ann Jackson of Mineral Springs, Ark.; one son, Lonnie Jackson and wife, Regina, of Arkadelphia, Ark.; one daughter, Jan Marks and husband, Eric, of Mineral Springs; one sister, Ferdia House and husband, Cecil, of Texarkana, Ark.; grandchildren include, Brittany Godwin, Chandra Stewart, Kelby Denton, Camry Stewart; great grandchildren include Karter Langston, Kruze Langston, Finley Denton, Kynslee Godwin and Chevi Langston and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. Burial followed in Mineral Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...