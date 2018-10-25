Obituary: Peggy Jean Johnson Roberts, 84, of Delight

Peggy Jean Johnson Roberts, 84 of Delight, died Oct. 18, 2018.

She was born May 18, 1934, in Graysonia, the daughter of the late Orville Thomas and Gracie Mae Frazier Johnson.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delight.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Wayne Roberts and a daughter, Vicky Mae Roberts.

Survivors include: a son, Larry Roberts and wife, Mary, of Delight; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Delight Cemetery, with Wallace Alexander officiating.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

