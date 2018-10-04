Obituary: Opal D. Hobbs, 95, of Dierks

Opal D. Osborn Hobbs, 95, of Dierks, died Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Dierks.

She was born Sept. 6, 1923 in Vandervoort, Ark., to the late Quinn and Ella Ray Osborn. She was a beautician and a member of the First Baptist Church in Dierks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, I.E. “Buddy” Hobbs; a brother, Billie Joe Osborn and a sister, Jewel Deal.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jane Nichols and husband, Junior, of Hot Springs, and Judy Walston and husband, Phil, of Dierks; son Butch Hobbs of Dierks; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hobbs will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Dierks with Bro. Craig Chambers and Dr. David Blase officiating. Burial will follow in the Dierks Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service on Wednesday at the church.

