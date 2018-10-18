Obituary: Mary Lee Graves, 91, of Nashville

Mary Lee Graves, 91, of Nashville, died Oct. 10, 2018.

She was born Feb. 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Elsie and Edna Booth.

She was preceded in death by four sons, a sister and three brothers.

She was a member of Coulter’s Chapel CME Church in Nashville.

Survivors include: a brother, Levator Booth of Chicago; six daughters, Lula of Cedar Hill, Texas, Daisy Shirley of Ft. Worth, Edna (Christopher) of Nashville, Mary (Paul Sr.) of Hughes Springs, Texas, Sandy (Terry) of Marietta, Texas; a son, Paul of Patton, Calif.; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 11 – 5 Thursday at the Hicks Funeral Home in Hope. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Life Line Ministry Church of God in Christ, 1118 E. Sypert St., Nashville. Burial followed at Sunset Gardens in Nashville. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc.

Jerry Richard Stuart

Jerry Richard Stuart, 60, of Maumelle, Ark., formerly of Tollette, died Oct. 11, 2018.

He was born Sept. 7, 1958, the son of Charles Willie Stuart and the late Esterene Stuart of Columbus.

He was a member of Greater Paradise Baptist Church in Little Rock, and was a Zale’s Jewelry manager. He was a track athlete at Henderson State University, and was an Olympics qualifier.

Survivors include: his wife of 36 years, Cynthia D. Stuart of Maumelle; his father, Charles W. Stuart of Columbus; five children, Nikki Anderson (Tim) of Hot Springs, Ramone Fossette Stuart of Louisville, Ky., Jerrica Stuart of Benton, Richedra Shaw (Raymond) of Benton, and Justin Stuart (Alyce) of Maumelle; also grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2:30 Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at the Saratoga High School Gymnasium in Saratoga. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery near Columbus. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc., Hope.

