Obituary: Jerry Richard Stuart, 60, of Maumelle

Jerry Richard Stuart, 60, of Maumelle, Ark., formerly of Tollette, died Oct. 11, 2018.

He was born Sept. 7, 1958, the son of Charles Willie Stuart and the late Esterene Stuart of Columbus.

He was a member of Greater Paradise Baptist Church in Little Rock, and was a Zale’s Jewelry manager. He was a track athlete at Henderson State University, and was an Olympics qualifier.

Survivors include: his wife of 36 years, Cynthia D. Stuart of Maumelle; his father, Charles W. Stuart of Columbus; five children, Nikki Anderson (Tim) of Hot Springs, Ramone Fossette Stuart of Louisville, Ky., Jerrica Stuart of Benton, Richedra Shaw (Raymond) of Benton, and Justin Stuart (Alyce) of Maumelle; also grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2:30 Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at the Saratoga High School Gymnasium in Saratoga. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery near Columbus. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc., Hope.

