Obituary: Jerry Joe Jacobs, 84, of Nashville

Jerry Joe Jacobs, 84, passed away on Oct. 12, 2018. Jerry was born on May 12, 1934 in Center Point, Ark., to H.N. and Stella Stone Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Georgia Doyle and Lucy Brandon and two brothers: Bill and Howard Jacobs.

He is survived his wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann Sherraden Jacobs; a daughter, Lori Hinds of Nashville, Ark., and a son, Hulet Jacobs (Kerry) of Roland, Ark. He also leaves three beloved grandchildren: Tinnin Hayes, Kera Colbey and Kacey Hinds and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a deacon at First Baptist Church, Nashville and loved singing in the choir. He worked at Production Credit Association in Lonoke and Nashville. He was vice-president of First State Bank in De Queen; president of First National Bank of Howard County in Dierks and president of Regions Bank in Nashville.

He served the community in the chambers of commerce in Dierks and Nashville, the Rotary Club in Nashville, the Lions Club and the Medical Association in Dierks.

Jerry’s heart was in serving the electric co-ops of Arkansas. He joined the board of Rich Mountain Electric in Mena in 1974 and was currently serving as chairman. He also served for many years with the state AECI board and had served on the ERMCO board.

He served in the US Army from 1955-1957.

Services were at First Baptist Church, Nashville, on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at 3 p.m. The family received friends at the church from 2 until service time. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or to Operation Christmas Child at the church, 415 N. Main, Nashville, Ar. 71852. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

