Obituary: Jerome Wesson, 81, of Nashville

Jerome Wesson of Nashville passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2018 at Nashville Nursing and Rehab at the age of 81.

He was born on April 24, 1937 on The Wesson Farm at Midway to Robert E. and Sue Dildy Wesson. He attended schools in Mineral Springs then transferred to Nashville in high school where he excelled in several sports.

After graduating from high school he served in the US Army. Jerome attended Henderson State University from 1958 to 1962. While at Henderson, Jerome was a three-time All-AIC selection in football from 1959 to 1961, and was an NAIA All-American in 1961. He helped lead the Reddies to the 1959 AIC championship. In 2006 he was inducted into the Henderson Reddies Hall of Honor. He was also selected the team’s co-captain in 1961.

Jerome earned his Bachelor’s degree in 1962 and returned to earn his Master’s degree in 1972.

Jerome started his coaching career in Malvern Public Schools and spent the next 30 years in the Pine Bluff Schools in coaching, then administration. He devoted 42 years of his life in Arkansas Public Schools. He was a firm believer in discipline and treating people fair and with respect. If you crossed paths with him he would always remember your face.

Jerome was an avid tennis player and loved to travel. He was a member of St. James Methodist Church before moving back to his hometown of Nashville.

Jerome is survived by his daughters, Shan Wesson Parker and fiancé Kevin Serrano of Nashville, Ark., and Laura Parke Brantmeier and her husband Ben of Bentonville; brothers Royce Scott and his wife, Barbara, and Joe Wesson of Nashville. Two grandchildren, Parker Grace Brantmeier and Elizabeth Claire Brantmeier.

He was preceded in death by parents, Robert E. Wesson, Sue Dildy Scott and stepfather DB Scott.

Services will be held Friday Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Special thanks to his caregiver, Katrina Johnson, whom he loved and adored; and to Dierksen Hospice for their support.

Memorials may be made to the Henderson State University Foundation; c/o Jerome Wesson; HSU Box 7550; Arkadelphia, AR 71999-0001.

