Obituary: James S. Heading, 72, of Columbus

James S. Headings, 72, of Columbus died Oct. 9, 2018.

He was born Sept. 24, 1946, at Hooppole, Ill., the son of the late Samuel and Magdalena Headings.

He was formerly a teacher, and was a member of the Amish Mennonite Church congregation at Nashville.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ira Headings, and a sister, Martha Ulrich.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 50 years, Mena Miller Headings; 10 children, Sharon and husband, Jeff Miller of Columbus; Karen and husband, Mike Kropf of Eldorado Springs, Mo.; LeEdward and wife Lorinda of Ozan; Samuel and wife Anne of Ozan; Marian and husband, Kendall Hostetler of Grandview, Texas; Clinton and wife, Rosetta of Everton, Mo.; Geneva and husband Phil Hostetler of Nashville; Matthew and wife, Kendra of Columbus; Juanita and husband Justin Hostetler of Nashville; Elena and husband, Kelly Hostetler of Buffalo, Mo.; brothers and sisters,Barbara and husband Wayne Hostetler, Juanita and husband Leroy Hostetler, Stanley and wife Alta, Ezra and wife Madie, Alva and husband Paul Hostetler, brother-in-law; Richard Ulrich, Harold and wife Ester, brothers Edward, Roy and wife, Elizabeth; also 66 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services were Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Mineral Springs A.M. Church on Mission Drive near Nashville. The family received friends on Friday night starting at 6 p.m. at the church. Interment was in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

