Obituary: Herbert Willliams Pennington, 77, of Murfreesboro

Herbert “Bill” William Pennington, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Little Rock, Ark.

Mr. Pennington was born on Sept. 20, 1941, to the late Etha Mae Shaw and Herbert Pennington.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Pennington; his parents; two brothers, Bernie Pennington and Lester Pennington; and one sister, Tursie Hipp; also a son-in-law, Randy Lingo.He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Survivors include: two daughters, Debbie Lowery and husband, Chuck, of Murfreesboro, and Billie Lingo of Murfreesboro; an identical twin, Joe Pennington of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one sister, Esther Scoggins of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one half-sister, Lottie Taylor and husband, Phil, of Chico, Calif.; three grandchildren, Darrick Lowery and wife, Carrie of Lonoke, Ark., Jake Lowery and wife, Mitzi, of Murfreesboro, and Bethany Sigman of Nashville, Ark.; five great-grandchildren, Peyton Lowery, Brayley Lowery, Caroline Lowery, Hunter Sigman, and Nevaeh Pierce, Charlotte Lowery, Holt Lowery.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at the First Baptist church with Larry Hendren, Charlie Williams and Johnny Baker officiating. Burial followed in Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Pallbearers were: Mike Pennington, Burnie Pennington, Jr. , Ricky Pennington, Clifton McMickle, David McMickle, Kenneth McMickle. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Pennington and Gary Wolfe.

You may send an online sympathy message to www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

