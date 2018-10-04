Obituary: Helen C. Henderson, 88, of Murfreesboro

Our beloved and precious Helen C. Henderson, 88, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 30, at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

She was born on April 11, 1930 in Murfreesboro, Ark., the daughter of the late Osco Taylor and Myrtle O. Hignight Lingo.

Mrs. Helen was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, served on the cemetery board, and was very involved in her church and community.

She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Nannie to everyone. Her passions were her husband, family, church, community and she loved her garden. Her pride and joy was her weekly Sunday lunches and her precious family who rarely missed a meal. If asked, she might say “we had 27 today for Sunday dinner.”

Mrs. Helen was preceded in death by her best friend and soul mate of more than 69 years, Freeman Henderson; her parents; brothers, John Lingo, L.C. Lingo, Joe Eldon Lingo, Marion Lingo, Frank Lingo, Randolph Lingo; sisters, Janie Lou Nevels, Dora Smead; and two infant brothers.

Survivors include: Bill and Dian Henderson of Murfreesboro, Jim and Susan Henderson of Delight, Mark Henderson of Murfreesboro, and daughter Christy Coccarelli of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Todd and Mariel Henderson of Benton, Amy and David Lott of Delight, Kayla and Aaron Thompson of Texarkana, Matt Taylor of Eureka Springs, Zach Taylor of Los Angeles, Jade and Craig Ledesma of Arkadelphia, and Cory Coccarelli of Murfreesboro.

Great grandchildren include: Adam Lott, Valorie Lott, Brian and Anita Lott, Erica and Chad Staggs, Hadley Staggs, Evan Henderson, Aiden Henderson; sisters-in-law, Doris Lingo of Nashville, Mary Lou Lingo of Murfreesboro, Darla Lingo of Birmingham and Patsy Troust of Galveston.

She is also survived by her best friend, Joyce Woodruff, and her faithful companion, Cricket. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her loving memory but, as we all know, she was the sweetest lady you would ever have the pleasure of being loved by.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Latimer Funeral Home, Murfreesboro. Services were Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m., at the Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, with Bro. Michael Daniel, Bro. Al Terrell and Bro. Jim Henderson officiating.

Burial followed in the Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Online at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

