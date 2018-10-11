Obituary: Ernest Robins, 73, of Nashville

Ernest Robins, 73 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 in Cottonshed, Ark.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1945 in LaGrande, Ore., the son of the late David Norton Robins and Wilma Moore Stuard

He was a Baptist, and a welder and fabricator and worked for Master Kraft Construction, as well as several other local shops.

Mr. Robins was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Hulse, and one brother, Bill Robins.

Survivors include: his wife Peggy Robins of Nashville, Ark.; one son, Randy Robins of Springdale, Ark.; two daughters, Rena Snider and husband Dewayne of Magnolia, Ark., and Sharon Rains and husband Chuck of Nashville, Ark.; one sister, Sharon Grant of Ft. Meyers, Fla; seven grandchildren, Steven Robins and wife Aubrey; Josh Robins and wife Emily; Misty Poe; Amanda Lowery, Shaun Rogers, Jesse Snider, and Wyatt Snider; eleven great grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Larry Sherman officiating. Burial follow in Ozan Cemetery at Bingen, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation; 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806

Online at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

