Obituary: Emma D. Loop of Columbus

Emma D. Loop, 85, of Columbus, died Sept. 25, 2018.

She was born Aug. 11, 1933, to the late Allen and Maggie Downs of Columbus.

She was a retired teacher at Mineral Springs and in the Texas penal system.

Survivors include: four children, Larry Loop of Houston, Karen and Bill Jones of San Antonio, Martha and Burl Holbrook of Houston, and Doug and Connie Loop of Columbus, Ark.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held November 24, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Columbus Baptist Church.

