Obituary: Donald Bowles, 69, of Nashville

Donald “Donnie” R. Bowles, age 69 of Nashville, Ark.,, passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 in Texas. He was born March 13, 1949 in Nashville to Robert B. Bowles and Evalou McDonald Bowles.

He was a History Professor and an Army Veteran of Vietnam. He received his Masters Degree in History from Texas A&M and taught at the college in Hope, Ark. He was a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1973, retiring from the Army in 2009.

Donnie as everyone knew him loved history. He had been a tour guide at Old Washington State Park. He also was a retired postmaster. He loved collecting antiques, loved motorcycles, but most of all he loved his family. Spending time with his grandchildren in their sporting events was very special to him. Donnie was a lifetime member of the NRA and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Preceding him in death was his father; Robert “Bob” Bowles.

His survivors include his mother; Evalou Bowles of Nashville; two daughters, Donna Pearce of Hope, Ark., and Shannon and husband Mike Williams of Aledo, Texas; also surviving him were his siblings: Susan Bowles DeLaney of Hope, Karen and husband Richard Thomason of Mineral Springs, Robert and wife Sandra Bowles of Clinton, Utah, and Randy Bowles of Nashville; his grandchildren, Hayden Banister of Fayetteville, Ark., Brett and Jarrett Banister of Springdale, Ark., Kenley Pearce of Hope, Austin Williams of Southlake, Texas, and Megan and Slade Williams of Aledo, Texas.

A large host of other family and friends.

Services were Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Saline Church of Christ near Delight, Ark., with Roger Cox officiating. Interment followed in Saline Cemetery with full military honors. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. You may send the family sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

