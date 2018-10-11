Obituary: Debra Kay Copeland Hartness of California

Debra Kay Copeland Hartness was born Oct. 9, 1956, to the late Archie and Sherry Copeland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Sherry Copeland; her brother, Donnie Copeland, and beloved step-father, Leroy Hawthorne.

Ms. Debra is survived by her sister, Cindy and husband Terry Hawthorne of Columbus, Ark.; Teresa Copeland Tittle of Yancy, Ark.; sister-in-law Tweedy Copeland of Humphry, Ark.; nieces and nephews include: Kellie Pierce, Rickey Evans, Donnie “Toby” Copeland Jr., Stephanie Wilcher, Jeriod Copeland, R. Jay Hawthorne, Hunter Hawthorne, Gracelynn Copeland, Lacey Mooneyham; a host of great nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by Georgiana, Jayson and Etta Belle Hawthorne.

Debra was a retired para-professional with the California Educational System in Happy Camp, Calif. Debra devoted 30 years to her “kids” before returning to Arkansas to be with her mother in her final days.

Debra was an avid reader, artist and craftsman. She wrote poetry and loved her companion, her pug Biddie. Debra loved her family and was more than Aunt Debra, she was a best friend, mentor and cheerleader. She will be missed by all that knew her, and she never met a stranger.

Memorial service was Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

