Obituary: David Reynolds, 73, Nashville

David Reynolds, age 73, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Oct. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1945 in Temple, Texas, the son of the late Orville D. and Jessie Mae Hatcher Reynolds.

Mr. Reynolds was a member and deacon at the First Baptist Church in Nashville. He served our country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Jean Walter.

Survivors include: his wife of 52 years, Marsha Reynolds, of Nashville, Ark.; one son, Tony Reynolds, and Angela of Shreveport, La.; two granddaughters, Skye and Emma Kate Reynolds of Shreveport, La., as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 1:00 until service time, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 at Antioch Cemetery, with Dr. Fred Lowery officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The family would like to express a special ‘thank you’ to the staff of Mine Creek Nursing Home, and the Dierksen Hospice.

Online at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...