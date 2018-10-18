Obituary: Danny Joe Litchford, 58, of Horatio

Danny Joe Litchford, 58, of Horatio, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

He was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Altus, Okla., the son of Wanda Lane Litchford of Mineral Springs and the late James Litchford.

Survivors include: his wife of 30 years, Brenda Manasco Litchford; two sons, Jonathan Glasgow and wife, Jessica, of Lockesburg, and Allen Glasgow of Springdale; a daughter Stacy Dowdy and husband, Wes, of Nashville; a sister, Pat Wester of Mineral Springs; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at the Old Center Church with Don Vaughn and Scott Vaughn officiating. Burial followed in Old Center Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11 at the funeral home.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

