Obituary: Cornelious Wright, 84, of Nashville

Brother Cornelious ‘Pee Wee’ Wright, 84, of Nashville, died Sept. 15, 2018, at his home.

He was born Oct. 9, 1934, the son of the late Isadore Wright, Sr., and Helen Beatrice Russell of Coatopa, Ala.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clinton Randolph and Eugene Wright, Sr.

Survivors include: three sons, Cornelious Wright, Jr., of Houston, Texas, David Wright of Dallas, Texas, and Alexander Wright of Nashville; a daughter Cherry Wright of Texas; two brothers, Isadore Wright, Sr., of Copperas Cove, Texas and John Wright of Coatopa, Ala.; also, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 2-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Hicks Memorial Chapel in Hope.Burial was at Sunset Gardens in Nashville.

