Obituary: Charlene Scroggins, 66, of Nashville

Charlene Scroggins, 66, of Nashville, died Oct. 4, 2018, at her home.

She and her twin brother, Charles, were born Jan. 30, 1952 in Nashville to the late Willie and Dorothy Mae Marshall.

She was an RN, having served at Benson Nursing Home, Howard County Memorial Hospital and the Howard County Health Unit. She was a member of the Free Christian Zion Church.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Marlon Marshall and Michael Scott.

She is survived by: Sons, Ronald Scroggins, Jr., and James Delarosa; a daughter, Nichelle Wright of Fort Worth, Texas; sisters Dorothy Fae Davis and Gwendolyn Powell; brothers Charles Marshall, Dwayne Scott and Andrea Porter; also grandchildren.

Visitation is 11-5 Friday, Oct. 12, at Hicks Funeral Home, Hope.

Viewing be from 10-11:00 and the funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct 13, 2018, at Maranatha Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc., Hope.

