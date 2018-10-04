Obituary: Cathey Backus, 65, of Nashville

Cathey Backus, 65, of Nashville died Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

She was born Sept. 4, 1953 to the late Winnie Phillips and Clifford Spears. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville, and worked at the Howard County Children’s Center as a teacher and mentor for more than 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Backus; her son, Jacob Backus.

Survivors include: a son, Roy Backus and wife, Julie, of Mineral Springs; a brother, Mark Spears of Nashville; a sister, Janet Schade of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 30, at Bluff Springs Cemetery, with Bro. Kevin Sartin and Bro. Ben Jones officiating.

Online at latimer-funeralhome.com.

