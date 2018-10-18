Obituary: Caprice Keys, 52, of Murfreesboro

Caprice Keys, age of 52, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1965 in Prescott, Ark., the daughter of Joyce Wenick Wood and the late Bobby Wood.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Ark., and the South Pike County Archery Booster Club.

Survivors include: her husband, Dell Keys of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one son, Harley Wayne Keys of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one daughter, Fancy Leann Keys of Murfreesboro, Ark.; two sisters, Sherry Wood Turley, and Catrice Wood Payne both of Nashville, Ark.; one brother, Unitas Wood of Houston, Texas; one special nephew Jackson Turley of Nashville, Ark.; as well as a number of nephews, nieces, and friends.

Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 19, at the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, with Bro. Jerry Hill officiating.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

