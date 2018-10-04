Obituary: Betty Sue Kesterson Billings, 79, of Nashville

Betty Sue Kesterson Billings, age 79, of Nashville, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 in Nashville.

She was born March 9, 1939 in Dierks to the late Burley Deldon Kesterson and Bessie Mae Hill Kesterson. She was a homemaker and faithful member of the Center Point Church of Christ.

She dearly loved tending to her garden, sewing, hacking with her cousins, helping in the elections, fishing, cooking the best meals according to her sons, but most of all she loved her family, especially playing with her grandkids and great grandkids. Keeping up with Austin and agitating Robin was the highlight of her day. She will be dearly missed by her entire family.

Preceding her in death was her parents; her husband, Bobby Billing, Sr., and a brother, James “Big Red” Kesterson.

Her survivors include: her sons, Bobby and wife Karen Billings of Center Point, Ark.,, and Steven and wife April Billings of Dierks, Ark.; her siblings: Joyce and husband Horace Ferguson of Newhope, Ark., Wayne and wife Kay Kesterson of Dierks, Ark., and Linda Smith of Nashville, Ark. ; grandchildren: Kristen and husband Trent Owens, Eric and wife Ashton Billings, Andrew and wife Madison Billings, and Austin Billings. Step-grandchildren, Josh and Jason Webb; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Brynlee and Kade Billings, Kynzlie and Keelynn Owens, and Layla Billings. A very special friend: Laverne Bissell, as well as a large host of other family and friends.

Services were Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at 2 p.m at the Dierks Church of Christ with Ken Bissell and Terry Martin officiating.

Interment followed in the Old Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

