Lawsuit alleges neglect at daycare where child repeatedly bitten

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

A lawsuit has been filed against a ceased Nashville daycare and its former owner alleging neglect and seeking damages.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 17 in Miller County by LaToya Griffin on behalf of her minor son – through her attorneys, Keil and Goodson P.A. – against defendants Dominique Lofton of Nashville and her former daycare, Alphabet Academy.

The lawsuit alleges that the minor child began attending the daycare in June 2018 and “on or about Aug. 17, as the minor child was sleeping in his playpen during nap time, another minor child that attended AA crawled over into the minor child’s playpen and attacked him”

The case also involves allegations of “negligent training, supervision, and retention; at least one violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Acts, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, battery and outrage perpetrated on the minor child by a minor child that attended AA and proximately caused him painful, serious, and permanent injuries and damages,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that the daycare “failed to carry the required liability insurance as provided by Arkansas Law.”

LaToya Griffin, according to the lawsuit, “has suffered emotional injury and damages in the past and will suffer damages in the future as a result of the negligence of the Defendants,” and “seeks compensatory damages over and against all defendants, jointly and severally, and individually” for, but not limited to, “compensatory damages for the bodily injuries; pain and suffering; mental anguish the minor child has endured as a result of Defendants‘ negligence; permanent scarring the minor child will continue to have on his body; incurred expenses; breach of contract; all reasonable attorney’s fees and costs.”

