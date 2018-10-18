Halloween in Nashville moved to Tuesday, Oct. 30

Nashville Mayor Billy Ray Jones has changed the observance of Halloween in the city to Tuesday, Oct. 30.

That is also when the Trick or Treat Trail will be in the Nashville City Park.

It has become an annual observance — the “Trick or Treat Trail” at the park for Halloween.

The event will be Tuesday, Oct. 30, a day before the actual Halloween.

Trick or Treat Trail will be from 5-7 at the Dogwood Pavilion at the park. There will be a costume contest at 5:15, and a Jack O’Lantern contest at dark. Decorated or carved pumpkins should be brought to the pavilion between 5-7.

For more information call the park office at 845-7405.

