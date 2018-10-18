Friday Night Football: Scrappers, MS Hornets, Rattlers & Outlaws

Nashville Scrappers @ Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals

The Nashville Scrappers will face an unfamiliar opponent Friday, Oct. 19, as they travel to Haskell Harmony Grove to take on the Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“Harmony Grove is a team that’s new to our conference,” Coach Mike Volarvich said.

The school competed in Class 3A last season.

Harmony Grove replaces Mena in District 7-4A.

The Scrappers enter the game off a 27-20 victory last week at Ashdown. Nashville is 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in district.

Harmony Grove lost to Arkadelphia 35-6 Oct. 12. The Cardinals are 4-3 for the season, 2-2 in District 7-4A.

Harmony Grove has a new coaching staff, Volarvich said. The team switched offensive schemes from the previous season.

“I expect it to be a hard-nosed football game. Harmony Grove is fifth in Class 4A in rushing. That’s what they want to do – hand off the ball and control the clock,” Volarvich said. “We’ll have to make sure we’re physical up front and control the line of scrimmage.”

Arkadelphia and Ashdown are the two common opponents so far for Nashville and Harmony Grove. The Cardinals defeated Ashdown by 16 points and lost to the Badgers 35-6.

“Obviously, they were able to beat Ashdown pretty handily,” Volarvich said. “They struggled with Arkadelphia. It’s all about match-ups. Different teams match up differently.”

Jake Brooks, a senior running back and linebacker, is among the key players on the Cardinals’ roster, according to Volarvich. “He’s one of the leading tacklers and one of the leading rushers.”

Brooks has run the ball 78 times for 506 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he’s recorded 54 total tackles.

The Scrappers are averaging 396 yards per game total offense. The Cardinals average 307 yards per game.

The Scrapper defense has allowed 205 yards per game, while Harmony Grove has given up 250 yards per game.

Nashville quarterback Jake Moorer has completed 49 of 92 touchdowns for 634 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tristen Jamison has completed 25 of 57 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Haskell QB Logan Whitley is seven of 20 for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Keyshawn Stewart has carried the ball 97 times for 684 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the Scrappers in rushing.

Brooks is the leading ball carrier for Harmony Grove.

Devonte Witherspoon is Nashville’s leading tackler with 58. He also leads the team in sacks with four.

Mineral Springs Hornets vs. Foreman Gators

Murfreesboro Rattlers vs. Spring Hill Bears

The Mineral Springs Hornets evened their conference record to 2-2 (5-2 overall) with an easy 50-0 win over the Murfreesboro Rattlers Friday night in Rattler Stadium.

The Rattlers dropped to 2-5 over all with a 1-3 conference record.

Once the Hornet defense turned back the Rattler’s opening drive inside the 10-yard line, it never relented again while the offense poured on the points.

The Hornets gathered a total of 351 yards of offense with quarterback Peyton Haddan hitting four of seven passes for 96 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Back-up QB Terrell Fricks hit his only pass of the night that was good for 51 yards.

MS receivers included Dontre Walton with one for 51 yards, Fricks with two for 27 yards, Braden Williams with one for 53 yards and a TD and Jadyn Williams with one for 16 yards.

The Hornet rushing game was led by Ladarrius Hicks with four carries for 106 yards and one TD and Tahjia Beal with eight carries for 59 yards and two TDs. Adding to the rushing total were Haddan, Cameren Lee, Kejuan Hicks and Ka’Anthony Brown.

The Hornet defense and special teams also played a role in the score when in the second quarter. In the second quarter, Beal returned a Rattler punt 75 yards for a score and Devon Swopes returned an interception 41 yards for a TD. In the fourth, J. Williams recovered a Rattler fumble in the end zone to cap the score at 50-0.

The Rattlers managed a total of 155 yards of offense. QB Peyten Diffee completed four of 17 passes for 56 yards and also rushed the ball three times for nine yards.

Rattler receivers included Nathan Plyler, Gavin Rawls, Zayne Flaherty and Jakob Allmon.

Rattler rushers were led by Flaherty with 20 carries for 109 yards followed by Rawls with four carries for 13 yards.

The Hornets had two fumbles and lost one while the Rattlers fumbled three times and lost one. Penalties were light with both teams keeping the flags to a minimum and the yardage under 20 yards.

The Hornets will have their work cut out for them Friday night when they host the undefeated defending state Class 2A champion Foreman Gators, who pounded Mount Ida 34-13 Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Rattlers will also stay home this Friday when they host the Spring Hill Bears, who are 1-5 on the year with a 0-4 conference record. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Dierks Outlaws @ Mount Ida Lions

The Dierks Outlaws turned in their best performance of the season and also picked up their first win of the season under Head Coach Jarrod Fannin.

The Outlaws beat the Lafayette County Cougars Friday night at Stamps, 42-6. The win puts Dierks’ record at 1-6 on the year with a 1-3 conference mark. LC has identical records to the Outlaws.

The Outlaws posted 402 yards of offense with quarterback Chandler Lowrey hitting 1/5 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown to Austin Alexander, who along with Andrew Kirby both had 100+ yards on the ground.

Alexander carried the ball 26 times for 123 yards and one TD and Kirby carried 20 times for 184 yards and one TD. Lowery added to the 373 yards of rushing with 11 carries for 38 yards and three TDs. Also carrying the ball Friday were Colt Kuykendall with five for 23 yards and Cameron Pugh with three for 10 yards.

LC picked up 243 yards of offense with 83 in the air and 160 on the ground.

Both teams went scoreless in the first quarter before Dierks posted 22 in the second but also allowed LC 20 points before half.

Lowrey and Alexander connected for the first score of the night with a 29-yard TD strike. The Cougars responded with 14 unanswered points before the Outlaws capped a drive when Alexander plowed in from 14 yards out and Lowrey punched in the two-point conversion.

LC answered with a 55-yard TD run that capped their first-half scoring.

Dierks rallied for 22 unanswered points. Lowrey first scored from two yards out and Alexander added the two-point play. The QB then capped a drive with a 13-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Kirby crossed the goal line in the third period from 27 yards out and then also went in for the two-point conversion.

LC’s last score of the game came in the fourth on a TD pass. Dierks’ last score came when Lowrey broke a 22-yard TD run to set the score at 42-6.

George Thomas topped the Outlaw tackle chart with seven solo stops followed by Pugh with four. Other Outlaws making stops included Kuykendall, Alexander, John Cothren, Brennan Woodall, Kyle Stamps, Jon Wilbanks, Brian Burk and Bryce Fox. Alexander and Cothren also pulled in interceptions.

The Outlaws lost their only fumble of the night while the Cougars lost both of their miscues. Dierks was flagged six times for 48 yards and the Cougars were called out six times for 60 yards.

The Outlaws will hit the road Friday to face the 6-1, 3-1 Mount Ida Lions, who are coming off a 34-13 drumming by the defending Class 2A state champion Foreman Gators. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

LC will travel to Gurdon to take on the 6-1, 4-0 Go-Devils.

