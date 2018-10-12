Diamonds in the Fall Festival Oct. 27 to include 5K, cook-off, costume contests

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce has announced the times for activities in their Diamonds in the Fall Festival, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 27.

The event will kick off with a the Diamond 5K run/walk that will be held at the Crater of Diamonds State Park at 9 a.m.

To register for the event or to find out more about the course, visit runsignup.com/Race/AR/Murfreesboro/Diamond5K, call (870) 285-5735 or e-mail karenterrell@windstream.net for more information.

The fees for the race will be $20 pre-registered or $25 day of race for those 15 years and older, $15 pre-registered or $20 day of race for those 14 years and younger.

Pre-registration for the race will end on Oct. 23.

A chili cookoff will be held starting at 9 a.m. under the old City Service Station pavilion. Judging will be conducted later that day at 3 p.m.

There is no entry fee for the chili competition, however, each contestant must cook a minimum of one gallon of chili in/with their own provided containers and utensils, and at the end of the event the contestants will donate their chili — prize winner or not — for the Chamber to sell.

Judging of the event will follow the International Chili Cooking Contest rules and will be in a blind taste test by pre-selected impartial judges.

The winner of the event will be awarded $500, with $250 and $150 going to second and third place, respectively.

Entry forms are available at Murfreesboro City Hall.

Other events scheduled include:

Pet costume contest at stage, 2 p.m., prizes awarded

Vendors set up, 2 p.m., $25/vendor and must fill out application available at City Hall

Kids Unlimited performance on stage, 2:30 p.m.

Children’s Costume Contest at stage, 3:30 p.m., prizes awarded in multiple age categories

The event’s main attraction, the annual trunk or treat event around the square, will start at 4:30 p.m., and participants are asked to start on the Cowling Title side of the Pike County Courthouse Square.

While the courthouse square will be closed to traffic at 2 p.m., parking for the trunk or treat is on a first come, first served basis. There is no fee to participate and all local residents and churches are invited to attend the event and hand out candy to all the local ghost and goblins.

For more information on the festival, call (870) 285-3131 or e-mail murfreesboroar.chamber@gmail.com.

