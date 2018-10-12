Cookie decorating class to raise funds for NJHS FCCLA

Nashville FCCLA sponsor Tammy Elliott will be teaching a decorated Halloween sugar cookie class as part of a Nashville Junior High School FCCLA fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

The event will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. or until done at the NJHS FACS classroom.

Baked cookies (in different flavors), royal icing, a handout with recipes and pictures and a box will be provided for participants to take their cookie creations home.

“You will decorate 16 Halloween-themed cookies to take home,” Elliott said.

Tickets are $40 and a check made out to NJHS FCCLA may be mailed to:

NJHS FCCLA

1000 North 8th

Nashville, AR 71852

Checks can also be dropped off at the NJHS office by Oct. 19. All ticket sales are final. In the event you cannot attend the class, you may transfer your ticket to a friend. The maximum number of students is 16.

To sign up for the class or to ask questions, send an email to tammy.elliott@nashvillesd.com or message her on Facebook or messenger.

All proceeds will be used to help pay expenses for NJHS FCCLA members who will be attending the National FCCLA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif., in June.

