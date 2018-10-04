Community fiber optics meeting Oct. 18

The Nashville Chamber of Commerce will host a community-wide meeting on Thursday, Oct. 18, to discuss the possibility of fiber optic internet and telephone service in Nashville.

The meeting will be held at the University of Arkansas Cossatot from 12 noon until 2 p.m.

It is for local businesses, government offices, schools and church leaders, according to Bill Craig, chamber board president.

Southwest Arkansas Telephone Co-0p (SWAT) “is interested in bringing fiber optics to our community. This will provide Nashville with a choice for internet and telephone service,” Craig said.

“SWAT has verbally communicated that they will need 50 business customers to move forward and bring fiber optics to Nashville. The increasing internet challenges experienced by our community triggered the need for this meeting.”

The general manager and the vice president for network administration from SWAT will be presenting.

Howard Memorial Hospital will host lunch for attendees at Cossatot.

Craig said those who plan to attend should RSVP to Kim Turbeville at Howard Memorial, 870-845-8006 by Friday, Oct. 5, in order to obtain an accurate count for the caterer.

For more information, contact Craig at 870-845-8003 or Mike Reese at the chamber office, 870-845-1262.

