The Early Files: A Look into the Past

118 years ago: 1900

A good many of our young men are leaving for Texas to pick cotton this fall. There is plenty of cotton to pick in this country, but hands are very scarce at any price.

The Blue Ribbon Mine situated near Euclid, Howard County is developing some rich pay dirt. In a recent run of 1,000 pounds of ore, the assay showed $7 in gold and $2 in silver. The find was made at a depth of 30 ft. The Blue Ribbon Mine is the property of Skidmore Brothers & Thompson and is near the Roxiana Mine.

(Adv.) A few reasons why Cheatham’s Tasteless Chill Tonic should be used. It is effective. It is harmless. It is pleasant to take. It is quick in its action. It is guaranteed to cure. 50 cents

____

100 years ago: 1918

The Home Guard of this city will go to Mineral Springs this afternoon on an encampment and will remain there until Sunday afternoon. All contemplating going should contact First Sergeant M. A. Beeler by noon today as they want to prepare rations for all that go.

Hugh Lawson of this city and William Lee of Centre Point arrived in the city Sunday from Camp Sheridan, Illinois where they had been attending officer’s training school and both were commissioned Lieutenants. Lt. Lawson is the son of Rev. & Mrs. M. M. Lawson of Nashville and Lt. Lee is the son of Hon. and Mrs. W. D. Lee of Centre Point.

(Adv.) Strayed one black mare mule, 14 hands high, has buckle brand on shoulder. Notify Willis Goff at McCaskill, Arkansas and receive reward

_____

65 years ago: 1953

Dr. Melvin Dewey Duncan, the quiet, kindly physician who attended Mrs. Leonard Ponder at the birth of her quadruplets at Murfreesboro twenty months ago, died suddenly at his home there at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The 53-year-old physician had spent his entire medical career practicing medicine in Murfreesboro and had delivered more than 1,500 babies during that period. He was a victim of a heart attack. It was the first he had suffered.

Dr. Duncan delivered the Ponder Quads on a bleak winter night January 14, 1952 in a small frame house in Murfreesboro. Both he and the woman, who assisted at the delivery, had expected one baby.

(Adv.) At the Elberta Theatre, “Ivanhoe” starring Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Taylor and Joan Fontaine, Sunday and Monday, M-G-M’s biggest spectacular

_____

43 years ago: 1975

The same coaching staff that took the 1974 Scrappers to a 7 game winning streak and a district championship sends the 1975 edition out against AA Lakeside here Friday. The staff includes Charles Carozza, Gary Segrest, Danny Howard, Tommy DeBlack, Head Coach Ronnie Kerr and David Ponder.

A strong majority of the members of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce support a bypass as planned by the state highway department. In a letter addressed to Marion Butler of the highway department, the results of the poll on the bypass were reported. According to the letter, 76 members favored the bypass, 6 were against and 9 were undecided for 83% of 91 persons or firms contacted in favor.

