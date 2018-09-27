The Early Files: A Look into the Past

118 years ago: 1900

There are probably but a few of our readers who are aware that there is a Mormon Church in Howard County. There is, none the less, and it is situated one mile north of Euclid in the northern portion of the county.

The congregation is composed of 16 adult members and services are held each second Saturday and Sunday of the month. The families who belong to the church are all residents of this county and knew nothing of the teachings of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young until the winter of 1889 when J. D. Erwin, a Mormon missionary from Manchester, Texas appeared in the neighborhood and began preaching the religion of the Latter-Day Saints.

100 years ago: 1918

W. L. Aylett, who is buying cotton in this city was bitten by a stumptail moccasin while hunting on the Saline River last Tuesday afternoon, the snake striking Aylett on the leg between the ankle and knee. Aylett was hurried to Paraloma where medical attention was secured and the young man is able to be about; however his leg and foot are badly swollen and pain him a great deal.

Notice: The Princess Theatre has secured the right to show “My Four Years in Germany” on September 30th. This is one of the greatest pictures of the day and the people of this city are fortunate in having the opportunity to see it. There are seven reels to the picture.

65 years ago: 1953

Fourteen-month-old Ricky Parker met his father, Airman Fred Parker Jr., for the first time last week when Parker returned home safely after a year in prison of war camps in North Korea. His wife and son and their parents journeyed to San Francisco to meet the ship upon which Parker returned to the states.

Airman Parker returned to a quiet home life and has gained fifteen pounds since his return to freedom. Airman Parker was subjected to communism’s brainwashing. He took insults, but like all his mates he held fast to his faith in America.

Friends and neighbors from the area contributed $240 to help pay the family’s expenses to the West Coast.

43 years ago: 1975

A trailer load of Gypsum from Highland bound for the Arkansas Louisiana Limestone Company at Foreman was spilled in Center Point at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, stopping traffic for over two hours.

The driver, James Wright of Foreman, was uninjured. He said his brakes failed to hold as he drove off Highway 26 onto Highway 4 intersection.

Coast Guard Fireman Apprentice David A. Shelton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Haskell Shelton, of Rt. 5 Nashville graduated from recruit training at the Coast Guard Training Center at Alameda, Calif.

