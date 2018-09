The Nashville Scrapperettes Golf Team won the Class 4A state golf championship held Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Pea Ridge.

Team members include: Ashley Chambers, Adalyn Dunn, Ellen Spigner, Maci Bishop and Coach Aaron Worthen.

Spigner won third overall best score and will move on to Pleasant Valley to compete for the overall championship as an individual, in addition to the team.

