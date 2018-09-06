Outlaws at home, Hornets, Rattlers hit the road Friday night

The 0-1 Dierks Outlaws will host the Mountain Pine Red Devils this Friday night.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Outlaws dropped by Horatio

The Dierks Outlaws stumbled in their opening game Friday night at Horatio, 39-6.

Dierks, in their first game under new head coach Jarrod Fannin, were held to 102 yards of offense, all on the ground as QB Chandler Lowery was unable to hit any of his four passes.

The Outlaw rushing yardage came from Andrew Heifner with 10 for 37 yards and one touchdown, Lowery with 15 for 27 yards, Cameron Push with 4/20 yards, Kyle Stamps with 3 for 8 yards and Andrew Kirby with 4 for 3 yards.

Heifner’s 14-yard TD run came in the fourth quarter with 5:42 left in the game. Horatio scored 13 in the first quarter, seven in the second, six in the third and 13 in the fourth.

Horatio collected 238 yards of offense against the Outlaws, also all on the ground without a single pass attempt in the game from the Lions.

The 1-0 Mineral Springs Hornets will travel to face the Fouke Panthers Friday.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Hornets win over Mountain Pine

The Mineral Springs Hornets opened the season with a home 41-12 win over the Mountain Pine Red Devils, despite a game that saw penalty flags flying like it was the Fourth of July and likely had Head Hornet David Bennett reaching for the throat lozenges Saturday morning.

The Hornets were flagged 17 times for 156 yards, six of which flew in the Hornets’ opening drive, while the Red Devils were called out six times for 45 yards. The Hornets’ penalty-filled opening drive pushed for 47.5 yards, chewed up the majority of the first-quarter clock but was turned back by MP at 1/2-yard mark.

The game’s first score came with 11:50 in the second quarter when MS quarterback Peyton Haddan pin-balled in from 21 yards out and Ladarrius Hicks booted the field goal. The Hornets added more points at 10:31 mark when Tahji Beal scored from 10 yards out and Hicks kicked the score to 14-0 at the half.

The MS defense finally let the Red Devils in for a score in the third quarter on a 49-yard TD run. A missed two-point try set the score at 14-6.

MS answered in the third with a 13-yard run by Beal and a kick by Hicks for a 21-6 score with just ticks remaining in the third quarter.

The Hornets opened the fourth-quarter scoring at the 11:30 mark when Hicks carried a fumble recovery 40 yards for a score and then kicked the score to 28-6.

MP found the end zone for the final time with 9:40 left in the game with a two-yard TD pass.

The Hornets added another score with 4:08 left in the game when Haddan darted in from two yards out and Hicks kicked the score to 35-12.

The home team’s final score came at the 1:33 mark when Haddan found Devon Swopes for a 13-yard TD pass. Hicks missed his only extra-point kick of the night to set the final at 41-12.

Haddan finished the night at 11 of 22 with 153 yards and one TD pass. He also rushed nine times for 90 yards and two TDs. Beal carried the call 12 times for 121 yards and two TDs and Cameron Lee had three rushes for 51 yards. Adding to the rushing total were L. Hicks with 1/6 and little brother KeJuan Hicks with 2/7.

Haddan’s receiver corps included Rayshawn Sanders 3/68, Braiden Williams 4/68, L. Hicks 1/6, Beal 1/1 and Swopes 2/10 with one TD.

Jadyn Williams also recorded a Hornet interception.

MP collected 234 total yards on 76 yards passing and 158 on the ground.

Rattlers fall to Centerpoint

The 0-1 Murfreesboro Rattlers will travel to face the Horatio Lions.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

In the inaugural Pike County Classic, a rebranding of the game between in-county foes Centerpoint and Murfreesboro, the new traveling trophy will make its home in Rosboro for the next year following a 41-28 Knight victory over the Ratters Friday night.

The Knights piled up a total of 410 yards against the Rattlers with 363 on the ground and 47 via the pass. The Rattlers had 290 yards total offense with QB Payten Diffee hitting eight passes for 151 yards and two rushers combining for 139 yards.

Zayne Flaherty led with 11 carries for 105 yards and two TDs with Braden Cross with 13 carries for 67 yards.

Rattler receivers included Nathan Plyer 2/80 yards with one TD, Jared Taylor 1/31 yards and one TD, Jakob Allmon 1/33 yards and Gavin Rawls 1/7 yards

The Knights’ defense kept the Rattlers out of the end zone until the third quarter when Flaherty scored from nine yards out.

The Knights tallied seven points in the first three quarters before putting 20 points up in the fourth quarter.

The Rattlers’ other scoring came all in the fourth quarter when they posted 22 points.

