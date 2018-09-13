Ouachita Artists Gallery honors newest featured artist, Ken Haley

The Ouachita Artists Gallery will host a reception for Ken Haley, their most recent Back Wall Featured Artist, Sunday, September 16, from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the reception where you can meet Haley and hear him discuss his works in photography..

Ken Haley’s photo art has gone through several different stages since purchasing his first Nikon DSLR in 2006. For a few years in Oregon Ken took a lot of photos of birds, both for their beauty and the challenge of catching them on the wing and in their natural habitat. While in Oregon, he experimented with close-up photos of feathers and rose petals, taken mostly in a lovely rose garden in Eugene, Oregon.

Later, after retiring to Hot Springs Village, Ken developed a process for taking macro photos of other natural materials, including insect wings, desiccated leaves, snake skins, candle flames, water bubbles, and agate stones. His work also evolves depending on the photo software he is using.

Lately he acquired a program called Topaz, a digital tool that provides a more energetic creativeness. The prints in his feature display are all images that have been re-processed using Topaz in a variety of modes.

Ken also acquired a wonderful wide-format Epson printer, which allows for making prints at least twice as large as he was able to make before. Most of the images in this display are from years ago, given new life with new processing techniques and new printer.

Haley will give a brief presentation around 2 p.m. explaining his work.

You may visit his website at https://kennethhaley.zenfolio.com/

