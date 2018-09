Toinette E. Hooker, 83, of Nashville, died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

She was born Dec. 28, 1934 in McCaskill, the daughter of the late Elijah Warren Cantrell and Jeffie Pauline Self Cantrell.

Survivors include her brother, James Cantrell of Red Bluff, Calif.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood.

Online at davis-smith.com.

