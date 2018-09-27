Obituary: Thelma Steuart Maroon, 102, of Murfreesboro

Thelma Steuart Maroon, 102, of Murfreesboro died Saturday, Sept 22, 2018, in Murfreesboro.

She was born Sept. 8, 1916 in Roy, Ark., the daughter of the late Luther and Mary Ann Oliver Steuart.

She was a member of the Murfreesboro Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Maroon.

Survivors include: a son, Billy Maroon and wife Louise of Murfreesboro; three daughters, Jean Owens of Plano, Texas, Sharon Hinton and husband, Mike, of Texarkana, Texas, Connie Jones and husband, Jerry, of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Japany Cemetery with Rob Evans and Tommy Mounts officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

