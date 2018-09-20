Obituary: Shirley Marie Stine Hobbs, 81, of Hot Springs

Shirley Marie Stine Hobbs, 81, of Hot Springs, died Sept. 15, 2018.

She was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Oran, Mo., to the late Curtis Lee and Cora Ann (Gordon) Halford. She was an artist.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Max W. Stine; husband of 20 years, William Charles Hobbs; and a sister, Rotha Gibson.

Survivors include: children, Carol M. Mitchell (Miles) of Nashville, Ark., Terri L. Drennan (Steve) of Lewisville, Texas, James L. Stine (Karen) of Magnet Cove; also grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home in Hot Springs.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chuck Reel officiating.

Burial followed at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander.

Guests may register at caruth-hale.com.

