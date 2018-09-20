Obituary: Ronnie McKnight, 70, of Murfreesboro

Ronnie McKnight, age 70, of Murfreesboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

Ronnie was born Aug. 20, 1948 in Nashville, to Helen McDonald McKnight and Jack McKnight. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen; three brothers, Jackie, Jerry and an infant brother; and two sisters, Shirley Steely and Nancy Robinson.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Pat Smedley McKnight; his son, Tracy McKnight and wife, Catherine, all of Murfreesboro; his daughter, Stacy Gardner of Rogers; three grandchildren, Hannah and Cole McKnight of Murfreesboro and Grant Gardner of Rogers; two brothers, Terry and Jimmy McKnight, both of Hope; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. McKnight was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War where he served with honor and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and was a Marksman Sharpshooter. He retired from Weyerhaeuser where he was an industrial electrician. Ronnie was said to have been born with a tool in his hands because he loved working on cars and anything with a motor. He loved the challenge of working on anything. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He was extremely proud of his children and his grandchildren and loved his wife and family with all his heart.

Memorial services with military honors were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in the Murfreesboro First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood.

Like this: Like Loading...