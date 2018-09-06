Obituary: Nelson F. Wheatley, 76, of Saratoga

Nelson F. Wheatley, 76 of Saratoga, died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.

He was born July 9, 1942 in Branch Land, W.V., the son of the late Nelson and Beulah Mae Conn Wheatley.

He was a member of the Columbus Baptist Church in Columbus, was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, and the Vietnam Veterans Association. He also was retired from the United States Army.

Survivors include: his wife of 45 years, Linda Moton Wheatley of Saratoga; two daughters, Connie Cooper and husband, Tom, of DeKalb, Texas, and Rebecca Lavender of Hope; also grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Latimer Funeral Home, and graveside services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Saratoga Cemetery with Bro. David Raulerson officiating. Arrangements were by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

