Obituary: Mary Lou Petet Martin, 81, of Dierks

Mrs. Mary Lou Petet Martin, age 81, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 at her home.

She was born Sept. 7, 1937 in the Lone Oak Community to Henry and Dean Petet. She attended De Queen Schools graduating in 1956. She was a cheerleader and played in Leopard Band. She was also a cosmetologist, artist, florist, auctioneer and church pianist for over 60 years. She was also past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was married to Perry Wayne Martin for 43 years. He passed away in 1998.

The love of her life, God first, her children, Tony Wayne Martin of Dierks, Steven Glen and Cindy Martin of Dierks and one special son by love, Fred Ware of Texarkana, Ark.; her grandchildren, Brad and Ann Martin of Georgetown, Texas, Brady and Jennifer Martin of Gainesville, Texas, Ben Martin of Bryant, Ark.; her special granddaughter, Beth and husband Trey Shelton of Dierks; four great grandchildren, Ali Shelton, Oliver Martin, Calvin Martin and Lucy Martin; two special brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Carol Petet of De Queen and Jerry and Virginia Petet of Springdale, Ark.; one sister in-law, Ruth Culpepper of Jonesboro, La., and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Martin were at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 in the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Brady Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Chapel Hill Cemetery in De Queen, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Mt. Carmel Road, Dierks, AR 7183.

