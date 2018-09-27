Obituary: Lucille Gray Jacques, 88, of Saratoga

Lucille Gray Jacques, age 88 of Saratoga, Ark., passed away Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Saratoga with her family by her side.

She was born Nov. 22, 1929 in Saratoga to the late James Blain Gray and Mammie Lucille Brown Gray.

Lucille was a homemaker and a retired nurse’s aid for many years at Howard Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Columbus Baptist Church. She loved her Church and Church family. She loved taking care of people, cooking, going to church singings with her husband and family gatherings. Family was very important to her. She never met a stranger. She was her daughter Joyce Jeanes’s caretaker for many years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband, Alton Bell; her second husband, Harvey Hardin; her sisters, Jeanne Boyd, Edna Pearl Gray, Berna Dean Ray, and Louise Droulliard Castillo; a sister-in-law, Pat Gray; and a brother-in-law, Carthel C. Jones.

She leaves behind her husband of over 4 years, Thomas Edwin Jacques of Saratoga; a daughter, Joyce Jeanes of Nashville; step-children, Denzel and wife Judy Jacques of Nashville, David Jacques of Nashville and Jacala Epps of Cartwright, Okla.; her siblings, Robert Gray of Saratoga, James Gray and wife Doris of Saratoga, and Linda Jones of Nashville; a special niece Terri Gray of Saratoga; grandchildren, Becky and husband Mark Baird, and Richard and wife Pam Jeanes both of Nashville; great-grandchildren Joey Bennett, Cody Jeanes, Laiken Baird all of Nashville; numerous great-great Grandchildren, Step Grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step Great-Great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Services were Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Archie Phillips officiating. Interment followed in Saratoga Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday night from 6-8 p.m. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

