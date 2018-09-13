Obituary: Joyce Whitson, 71, of Nashville

Joyce Whitson, 71, of Nashville died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at her home.

She was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Elaine, Ark., the daughter of the late Kelly and Zeld MaFern Sandling Perry Blair.

She a member of the Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville and was a member of Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Allen Whitson, Sr.; a son, David Allen Whitson; brothers Kelly Blair Jr., Charles Bufford Blair, Bobby Raymond Blair, and Timothy Edward Blair.

Survivors include: a son, Albert Allan Whitson, Jr., of Nashville; two daughters, Debbie Roquet and husband Jay of Nashville, Brenda Jean Church of Mass.; sisters Shirley Shattuck, Brenda Blair Baker, Pam Blair, and Katherine Childers, Becky Walters, and Lisa Lopez; also grandchilden and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville, with Bro. Dan Patton and Bro. Brian Adair officiating. Burial followed in County Line Cemetery. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

