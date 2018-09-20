Obituary: Johnny Alan Boone, 43, of Nashville

Johnny Alan Boone, 43, of Nashville. passed from this earth Sept. 13, 2018.

He was born Sept. 28, 1974, in Murfreesboro, Ark., to Rodger and Sandra Boone. He was raised and continued to live in Nashville. A 1993 graduate of Nashville High School. Of all his jobs he loved to weld and was currently working in industrial welding, construction and maintenance.

He is survived by his parents; daughters Kristin Rayne and Jonna Paige; his ex-wife, Juliann Boone; brothers Michael and Dennis Boone of Nashville; a sister, Dusty Boone of Reno, Nev.; and a great number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 22. at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs.

Dookie, you will be missed.

