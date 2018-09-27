Obituary: Joe Craig, Jr., 76, of Mineral Springs

Joseph “Joe” Roy Craig, Jr., 76 of Mineral Springs, died Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 at his home.

He was born Aug. 7, 1942 in Prescott to the late Joseph Roy Craig, Sr., and Martha Morton Craig. He was retired from GNA Railroad as a Train Master. He was a former Arkansas State Policeman.

Joe was a member of the Jehovah Witness denomination.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 45 years, Alta Craig of Mineral Springs; children Teri Ann Freeman of Birmingham, Ala., Joseph Roy Craig, III of Atlanta, Ga., Earnest Dale Fuller of Hope, Lisa Marie Whisenhunt of Mineral Springs, David Franklin Craig of Blevins, and Mary Elizabeth Edington of Rogers; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Hope, Arkansas. You may send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Facebook.

