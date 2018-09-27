Obituary: James R. ‘Jim’ Tollett, 84, of North Little Rock

James R. “Jim” Tollett, 84, of North Little Rock, died Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

He was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Okay to the late Andrew Floyd and Lillian Augusta Tollett.

He was retired from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, NLR, and was a Gideon.

Survivors include: daughters Pamela I. Mantooth and Karen A. Martin; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, Sept. 21, at Central Baptist Church in North Little Rock.

Burial followed at Rest Hills Memorial Park.

Visitation was Thursday, September 20, from 5-7 at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills.

Like this: Like Loading...