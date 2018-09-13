Obituary: James Edward ‘Jack’ Jewell, formerly of Nashville

James Edward (Jack) Jewell died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, at Dowlen Oaks in Beaumont Texas.

He was born April 12, 1934 to Verna Walden Jewell and James L. Jewell in Nashville Ark.

He retired from Texaco after 40 years in the research department. He loved to fish and travel. Jack was a big fan of sports and of NASCAR, and raced cars as a hobby.

Survivors include: his son, John E. Jewell and his wife, Bambi, of Forney Texas; sisters Wilma Norman of Searcy, Ark., and Sara Johnson and her husband, McNeil, of Wildwood, Texas; grandchildren Megan and Caleb and great-granddaughter, Blakey.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dolores Ann Heins Jewell; sisters, Sally Sherrod and Edna King. A graveside ceremony will be held in Brenham Texas.

