Obituary: James Dwight Boozer of Nashville

James Dwight Boozer was born on Nov. 8, 1945, in Nashville, Ark. He died Aug. 5, 2018, in Monroe, La.

After graduating from Nashville High School in 1963, Dwight attended Centenary College in Shreveport, La., and later Gulf Coast Bible College in Houston where he met Nancy Morgan. They were married in November 1968.

Dwight was a pastor, a salesman, a radio broadcaster, an Air Force veteran, a truck driver, a business owner, and a man who brought joy and compassion to every person he met.

At the time of his death, Dwight was pastor of the Buliah United Methodist Church in Calhoun, La.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Nanette (Rick); son Joshua (Jennifer); daughter Dianne (Andrew); 7 grandchildren; one sister, Claudia Westfall, one brother, Thomas Boozer, both of Nashville, Ark.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Monroe, La.

