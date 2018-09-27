Obituary: Jackie Lou Rhodes Murphy, 74, of Mineral Springs

Jackie Lou Rhodes Murphy, 74 of Mineral Springs died Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

She was born Oct. 25, 1943 in Houston, Texas, to the late Jack Hamilton Rhodes and Nenette Autrey Woolsey Rhodes. She was retired from Poulan Weedeater, and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin N. Murphy; a daughter, Jackie Lynn Murphy; a sister, Kay Fox.

Survivors include her son, Martin H. Murphy and wife, Monica; siblings Sam Rhodes, James “Red” Rhodes, and Charity Rhodes Price; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at 10 a.m. in Merrell Cemetery with Bro. Tim Freel officiating. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Thursday night.

