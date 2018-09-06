Obituary: Erma J. Nelson, 67, of Albany, N.Y.

Erma J. Nelson, 67, of Albany, N.Y., formerly of Nashville, died Aug. 25, 2018, in Albany.

She was born in Ozan, Ark., March 8, 1951, to Mary Pauline Nelson and the late Arthur L. Nelson, Sr.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Washington, Ark., and attended UAPB before moving to Albany. She worked for insurance companies for a combined 52 years before retiring. She attended The First Church of Albany, and was active in F&AMM and Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her father; stepmother, Roxy E. Nelson, a step-sister, Valecia Casale; and longtime companion, Charles F. Newman.

Survivors include: two children, Ericka D. McGhee and Anthony C. Nelson; two stepchildren, Anita Green and Carlton Newman, all of Albany; four brothers, Dennis C. Nelson, Ronnie L. Nelson, Arthur L. Nelson, Jr., and Rodney L, Nelson; a step-brother, Rasheed Iman; five sisters, Darlene Cannon, Patricia A. Johnson, Charlotte E. Piggee, Andrea M. Nelson and Tonya Nelson-McCoy; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services in Nashville, Ark., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at New Light CME Church.

Funeral services in Troy, N.Y., were at 11 a.m. Thursday. Aug. 30, 2018, at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Barber, of New Hope Baptist Church, Troy, officiating.

